Weisenreder, Wanda G. Giles

ROCHESTER/DUNDEE: Wanda Jean (Giles) Weisenreder, age 87, died Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan, New York. Wanda was born in Seneca Falls, NY on August 24, 1933, the first child to E. Douglas Giles and Alta (LaMoreaux) Giles. On May 26, 1957, at the Dundee Baptist Church, she and Gerald (Jerry) Weisenreder were married. Wanda was a graduate of Dundee Central School and Plattsburg Teachers College in Nursing. She continued her education and obtained her teaching certificate from Brockport. She and Jerry retired from Wayne Central to enjoy living on Keuka Lake, wintering in Florida for 30 years and traveling to their heart’s content. Wanda cherished her family and friends. Those friendships included classmates, the residents of County Club Manor in Eustis, FL; choir members and congregations at Dundee Baptist, Walworth Methodist, Rolling Hills Community (in Zellwood), and First Presbyterian (in Umatilla) churches; and she was a faith-filled member of the “Hearts and Hands” Bible Study group in Umatilla. Life with Jerry was filled with the harmonies of Barbershop (SPEBSQSA) singing in three choruses in New York and one in Florida for 50 years. She researched the Giles and Weisenreder genealogies deep and wide. Her family ties span the country. She was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.). Wanda was pre-deceased by Jerry in October of 2019. She is survived by her son, David A. Weisenreder, her daughter Dawn (Steven) Patrick; grandchildren Bridget and Thomas Weisenreder and Anna Patrick; siblings Joanne (Newell) Clancey and Alan (Lew Ann) Giles, with whom she made her home during the last six months of her life. Numerous nieces and nephews in three generations enjoyed family reunions, time at Keuka Lake, camping and homemade ice cream with Aunt Wanda. Due to limitations on gatherings, there will be no formal service. Inurnment with Jerry will be held at the convenience of the family in the Webster Rural Cemetery, Webster, NY. A party in her honor will be held this summer. Wanda requested that any donations in her memory be made to the Dundee Baptist Church, PO Box 221, Dundee, NY 14837. Arrangements are being completed by Baird Funeral Home, Dundee, NY. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.