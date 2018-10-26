Weishaar, John Charles

WOLCOTT: Age 65, died unexpectedly at home, Sunday, October 21, 2018. He is survived by his children, Melissa (Roger) Weishaar-Peabody of Wayland and her children, Catherine, Alora, Dakota and Kaleb, then Amanda (Lance Purdy) Meyers of Wolcott, Jennifer Patterson of Rochester; sisters, JoAnn Weishaar of Victor, Alice Juby of Walworth; close friends, Randy Wright of Wolcott, Andy Wologievicz of Naples; longtime friend, Katherine Schmidt of Rochester; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph Owen Weishaar and Blanche Kase-Weishaar of Rochester. He was a loving father, brother and friend. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He worked as a chef prior to becoming disabled and was an animal lover who rescued dog’s when needed. Friends and family are invited to attend a “Celebration of Life” at 3:00pm, Sunday, November 4th at the Wolcott American Legion, Post #881, 10675 Ridge Rd, Wolcott, NY 14590. Contributions may be made in his memory to Lollypop Farm, Humane Society of Greater Rochester, 99 Victor Rd, Fairport, NY 14450.