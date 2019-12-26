Obituaries
Welch, Diane
MARION: Entered into rest on December 24, 2019 with her family by her side. She is predeceased by her husband, Allen; son, Jeffrey. Survived by children, Aimee (Eric) Peterson, and Michael (Catherine) Welch; grandchildren, Finn and Spencer Peterson, Liam Welch; her sister, Denise Paulson; sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Diane was well loved by her family and all those she touched through her long career in elementary education at St. Michael’s Catholic School in Newark, NY. She will be missed beyond words. Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, December 28 10AM till 11AM at St Mary’s of the Lake Church, 5823 Walworth Rd., Ontario, NY 14519 where the Funeral Mass will be 11am immediately following calling hours. To support Diane’s belief that early childhood education is essential, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Public Broadcasting Service (www.pbs.org), 2100 Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA 22202, so that free early education programs are available to all children at no cost. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com
Latest News
Recent Obituaries
