Welker, James F. “Jamie”

WILLIAMSON: In our most loving memory of Jamie who passed away on March 2, 2021 at the young age of 50. Beloved husband, father, son, brother, in-law, and friend.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Welker of 22 years; children, Connor and Gabriella Welker; parents, Floyd and Ann Welker; sisters, MeiMei (Paul Stewart) Welker and Christina (Lucas Dix) Welker; many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.

An incredibly loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, friend, and teacher. His wisdom and love for the outdoors will live on through his legacy. His smile, humor, wit, and unconditional love for all those who crossed his path was unwavering.

Jamie loved spending time with family and friends; grilling, hiking, camping, biking, kayaking, and climbing mountains. Jamie will be greatly missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to have known such an incredible human being. We will cherish the loving memories and the time we had with him. He will forever live in our hearts!

Jamie taught Earth Science and Environmental Science at Williamson Senior High School for twenty-two years. He will be remembered and missed as a beloved colleague and for his unique ability to meet students where they were. His classroom was a place students and colleagues felt comfortable and welcomed. He also tutored students frequently after school during his time at Williamson, and worked for our regional summer school programs to help students find success. He was always willing to be flexible to meet student needs. Colleagues from the region have reached out with the fondest memories of their interactions.

Jamie also coached for sixteen years during his time here. He served as a soccer coach for Junior High Girls soccer in his first year at Williamson before moving up to JV girls in Fall 2000. He was the Varsity Girls soccer coach from 2001-2007 with the 2007 team earning a first seed for Class B. He came back as head coach again from 2011-2017. Jamie had several Wayne County Championships and his teams always were Scholar Athletes. He also coached a season of Junior High Softball and two seasons of Tennis. Fitness was always important to him: The 2014 senior class voted him Most Athletic for Staff Superlatives.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Thursday (July 8) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. A memorial service for Jamie will be offered on Friday (July 9), 11 AM at Bible Baptist Church of Williamson, 6463 Salmon Creek Rd., Williamson, NY 14589. To light a candle, leave the family an online condolence, or upload pictures please visit Jamie’s tribute wall on www.murphyfuneralservices.com. Contributions in loving memory of Jamie may be sent via mail to 6937 Salmon Creek Road, Williamson, NY 14589.