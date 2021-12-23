Powered by Dark Sky
December 23rd 2021, Thursday
Welker, Mark A.

by WayneTimes.com
December 23, 2021

FAIRPORT: Mark passed away on December 23, 2021 at age 79.  He is survived by his wife, Pat Welker; children, Craig (Candida) Welker and Terri (John) Strong; grandchildren, Austin Welker, Bryan (Brandy) Vandermallie, Dan Vandermallie, Morgan (Jeremy) Dianetti, Scott Allen, and Stephanie (Clayton) Woodard; 8 great grandchildren; siblings, Barbara (Jim) Kahle and William (Pat) Welker; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Mark was a devoted grandfather. He was a long-time member of Locust Hill Country Club, Rochester Corvette Club and was the founder of Parkwood Heights Senior Living Community in Macedon, NY. Mark was an avid golfer and loved racing cars at Watkins Glen. 

A celebration of Mark’s life will be announced at a date and time to be determined. Mark will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery. Contributions in Mark’s memory may be directed to the American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14620.  To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

