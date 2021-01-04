Wells, David B.

WARSAW: Age 77, a resident of the East Side Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Warsaw, formerly of Fairville, Newark and Castile, passed away on January 2, 2021 at the nursing facility. He was born on April 22, 1943 in Warsaw, NY son of the late Alvin and Esther Carpenter Wells. David was a self employed farmer who farmed with his brother, Gary in Fairville, NY and also operated Wellsview Fruit & Dairy Farm in Castile, NY. He loved farming and took great pride in maintaining his property. David sold seed for Pioneer Seed and drove truck for Uveino Milk Haulers in Perry and J.D. Rugenstein & Sons in Phelps. He was active in 4-H for many years. He was also active in Future Farmers of America, serving as State President in 1961-62. David was a former member of the Fairville Fire Department and the Castile Fire Department. Surviving are his step mother, Anna Wells of Middlebury; his children, Heidi (Don) Parrott of Warsaw, Shari (Steve) Kaczur of Carlisle, PA, Staci (Steve) Groff of Oakfield, Corey (Janet) Wells of Perry; eleven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; his brother, Gary (Barb) Wells of Newark; several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Charles Wells. David’s funeral service will be held Thursday, January 7 at 11 AM at the Robinson & Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 N. Main St., Warsaw. Burial will be in Grace Cemetery, Castile. Memorials may be made to the Fairville Volunteer Fire Department, 2963 State Route 88 North, Newark, NY 14513 or to your local 4-H or Future Farmers of America chapter. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.