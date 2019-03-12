SPRING HILL, FLORIDA: William Welt, age 75, passed away March 6, 2019. He was born in Ogdensburg, NY on April 10, 1943 the son of Miller Allen and Ruth Hackett (Coyle) Welt. William retired from Kodak and loved cars, photography and diving. He was a member of Masonic Lodge in Pultneyville, NY. William is survived by his sister, Sara Dunning of Brooksville, FL; brother Allen L. Welt (Debra) of New York; several nieces, nephews and extended family members; close friend, James Pizzuto of Spring Hill, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donation to your local SPCA. Brewer & Sons 352-688-4991