Obituaries
Welt, William
SPRING HILL, FLORIDA: William Welt, age 75, passed away March 6, 2019. He was born in Ogdensburg, NY on April 10, 1943 the son of Miller Allen and Ruth Hackett (Coyle) Welt. William retired from Kodak and loved cars, photography and diving. He was a member of Masonic Lodge in Pultneyville, NY. William is survived by his sister, Sara Dunning of Brooksville, FL; brother Allen L. Welt (Debra) of New York; several nieces, nephews and extended family members; close friend, James Pizzuto of Spring Hill, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donation to your local SPCA. Brewer & Sons 352-688-4991
Latest News
Williamson teams top Odyssey of the Mind Competition
Mrs. Szklany’s team of third and fourth graders from Williamson Elementary competed in the Region 14 (Rochester area) Odyssey of...
Clyde-Savannah students perform in all-county festival
Clyde-Savannah fifth and sixth-graders recently performed at the elementary all-county festival, held at Sodus Elementary School on March 1 and...
This Week in High School Sports
Recent Obituaries
Tuffy, Linda L.
LYONS: Age 78, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born October 25, 1940...
Welt, William
SPRING HILL, FLORIDA: William Welt, age 75, passed away March 6, 2019. He was born in Ogdensburg, NY on April...
Furber, Jacqueline J. HURON: Age 83, of Huron NY left this life on March 10, 2019. Jacqueline (Jackie) was born...