Welty, Donald “Pete” 

NORTH ROSE: Age 87, passed away on February 15, 2020 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. He was predeceased by his daughter, Pamela. Pete is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; daughters, Colleen Welty and Erin Welty; step-children, Kristin (Tim) Swedenhjelm, David Brewster, Stephen Brewster, William Brewster, Kristina (Joe Gregg) Brewster, Sandrea Brewster; sister, Suzie Welty; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews as well as a host of friends. Pete retired from Kodak after 32 years of service as an Electrical Engineer. He enjoyed reading books in his spare time. At Pete’s request there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Lakeshore Volunteer Ambulance, 5841 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com