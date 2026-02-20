Wemes, Dorothy Y. 

May 31, 1934 – February 17, 2026

MACEDON: Dorothy passed away peacefully on February 17, 2026, at age 91. She was predeceased by her husband, William Wemes.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Sue McConnell; grandchildren, Derek McConnell, Dylan McConnell, and Emily McConnell; brother, Bill (Judy) Young; great grandson, Carter; and best friend, Ginny Young.

Dorothy was kind-hearted and known for her warm demeanor and willingness to engage with anyone. She was often found sharing stories and laughter with friends and acquaintances alike. Additionally, Dorothy cherished her time as a school bus driver.

A funeral service for Dorothy will be held on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 10:00 am at the All Season’s Chapel at White Haven Memorial Park, 210 Marsh Road, Pittsford, NY 14534.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Dorothy to Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Road, Fairport, NY 14450.

To leave the family an online condolence or memory, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com