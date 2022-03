WILLIAMSON: Passed away suddenly on March 19, 1922 at the age of 85.

Marcia was predeceased by her daughter, Kim Turner; and grandsons, Kyle Cronin Wemesfelder and Dylan Turner. She leaves behind sisters, Peg Garlock and Susan Kyle; son, Tim Price; daughter, Kathy Wemesfelder (Kurt Cronin); grandchildren, Shayna Turner-Johnson, Ryan Price and Cody Thompson; and great-grandchildren, Lily, Myles and Kylion.

Her legacy was the love for her family and will live on through us.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Williamson Volunteer Ambulance Services at 6334 Bennett St, Williamson, NY in her memory. A Celebration of Life in her memory will be announced at a later date.