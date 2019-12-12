Wenk, Dennis James

WALWORTH: Passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born June 3, 1942 in Howell, Michigan. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1960-1969 aboard the Sam Houston submarine for three patrols. He worked for RF Communication in Rochester and WOPI radio in Bristol, TN, as engineer & DJ. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jessica, his brother, Bill, and his parents. He is survive by his wife, Virginia, daughters, Cynthia (Bob) Kirby, Pamela (Todd) Lantz and Melinda Ragan, grandchildren Kelly, Michael & Katie Lantz, and Megan & Ryan Kirby. A memorial service will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangement by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark.