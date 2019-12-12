Obituaries
Wenk, Dennis James
WALWORTH: Passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born June 3, 1942 in Howell, Michigan. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1960-1969 aboard the Sam Houston submarine for three patrols. He worked for RF Communication in Rochester and WOPI radio in Bristol, TN, as engineer & DJ. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jessica, his brother, Bill, and his parents. He is survive by his wife, Virginia, daughters, Cynthia (Bob) Kirby, Pamela (Todd) Lantz and Melinda Ragan, grandchildren Kelly, Michael & Katie Lantz, and Megan & Ryan Kirby. A memorial service will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangement by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark.
Latest News
FLCC to double Nursing Program with $3 million donation
The Sands Family Foundation will donate $3 million to Finger Lakes Community College to more than double its nursing program....
Sandy Stramonine School of Dance presents Christmas Benefit Show
On Saturday December 14th, the Sandy Stramonine School of Dance will be presenting its Christmas Benefit Production The Christmas Garden...
This Week in High School Sports
Recent Obituaries
Wenk, Dennis James
WALWORTH: Passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born June 3, 1942 in Howell, Michigan....
Burcroff, Clifford La Grand
MARION/PENN YAN: Age 97, passed away peacefully on December 11th, 2019 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Cliff was born...
Huff, Jeanette “Neppy”
WOLCOTT: Age 89 of St. Charles, Missouri passed away Tuesday December 10, 2019. Born in Auburn, NY on September 6, 1930,...