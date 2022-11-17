Wentz, Nanette F.  

SODUS: Passed away peacefully in her home on November 15th, 2022, at the age of 82. Nan was predeceased by her loving husband, Samuel R. Wentz Sr; brother, Robert Fitzpatrick and sister, Gail Campbell Ludwig. She is survived by her sister, Sally Hendrikse; her brother, Harold John “Jack” Fitzpatrick; children, Wendy Lyn (Patrick) Doyle and Samuel “Rusty” (Sherri) Wentz; grandchildren, Kailey (Eric) Hollenbeck, Abigail Wentz, Tristen (Nicole) Wentz, Jacob Doyle, and Michaela (James) Roche; great-grandchildren, Hannah and Cole Hollenbeck, another on the way, and several nieces and nephews.

Nan worked several years at Myers Community Hospital before transitioning to Sodus Central School District, where she spent 34 years in various clerical positions. During her time at Sodus, Nan was involved in the Booster Club and was a lifelong Spartan. Nan and her husband were very involved in bowling and Sodus Little League baseball. She also had a great passion for reading, knitting, and bird watching. Nan loved spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to call Monday, November 21, 2022, from 3-6pm at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main Street, Sodus. Funeral services will be offered at 10am on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at First United Presbyterian Church, 31 W Main Street, Sodus. Interment will follow at the Lakeview Cemetery in Pultneyville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Nan to: The Sodus Booster Booth. Donations can be mailed to the Sodus Central School c/o Sheila Fisher P.O. Box 220 Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.