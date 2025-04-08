Werner, Gereldine Ann  (Jeri)

LYONS-MACEDON: Gereldine Ann Werner (Jeri), 89, passed away peacefully after her hard-fought battle with cancer on April 6, 2025 at the Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center in Rochester, NY. Born on July 3, 1935, in Lyons NY, Jeri is predeceased by her loving husband of 52 years, James Werner, (Macedon) in 2024, her parents Rocco and Lena Trombetti DeSain and brother Robert DeSain. Jeri is survived by her brother Thomas DeSain, (Florida), nieces Jackie (Charlie) Taylor, (Lyons), Kristin (Michael) Victorious, (Lyons), Michael (Bobbi Jo) DeSain, (Palmyra), Andrea Petrus, (Lyons) and Jay (Jen) DeSain, (Florida), along with several great nieces and nephews. Jeri had a full life. She was deeply passionate about Syracuse basketball, garage sales and the occasional trip to the casino. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, April 12, 2025 from 11am – 12pm at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home in Lyons, NY. A burial service will be held immediately following at South Lyons Cemetery. Visit www.legacy.com.