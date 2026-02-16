What are you looking for?

Werthmann, Adam W.

February 16, 2026
SENECA FALLS: Adam W. Werthmann, 32, of Seneca Falls, passed away Wednesday, February 11, 2026. He was born in Sodus, April 11, 1993. He loved motocross, snowmobiling, cutting trees down, his cats, especially his cat Hoot. He worked as a UPS Driver for 12 years, making him the youngest UPS driver to pass the rigorous driving school, his route was deliveries in Wayne County.

He is survived by his parents, Ricardo Werthmann, and Julie Pomerville Werthmann, his other half and longtime companion, Marissa Wendt, children, Hannah Werthmann, Sawyer Stritzel, stepchildren, Josie Wendt, and Emma Wendt, brother, Aaron (Sarah) Pontsler-Werthmann of Wooster Ohio, nephew, Kieran, as well as many friends, coworkers, and cousins.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, February 18, 5:00-8:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. For those wishing to make contributions in Adam’s name they may do so to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489, waynehumane.org.

www.catoredcreek.com

