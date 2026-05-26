Wessie, Douglas J.

Marion: Douglas J. Wessie passed away peacefully on May 25, 2026, at the age of 88, with his loving family by his side at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

Doug was born on March 14, 1938, to Peter and Dorothy Wessie in the same Marion neighborhood where he would spend his entire life. He dedicated 30 years of service to Xerox Corporation before retiring. In retirement, Doug enjoyed farming and took great pride in selling his produce and flowers at local farmers markets. He also loved camping, playing Euchre with friends, and especially spending time playing card games with his family.

Doug was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Duane Wessie.

He will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 66 years, Jeanette (Mouton) Wessie; his children, Joan (Kevin) Harris, Alan Wessie, and Judy (Franz) Kopf; his grandchildren, Jill, Alexa, Lynne, Morgan, and Brendan; and his great-granddaughters, Collins and Scottie.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, May 28, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, 124 W Miller Street, Newark, NY 14513. Private interment will take place at Marion Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared at watermanfuneralhome.com.