West, Patricia J. 

SOUTH BUTLER: Age 77. Passed away peacefully at her home on June 8, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Frederick and Doris Andrews. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Thomas West; her daughter, Maria (David) Weaver of Waterloo; her son, Jeffery (Heather) of South Butler; her grandchildren, Kristy, Chad, Abby and Michael; great-grandchildren, Jenna, Emma, Eliana, and Deacon; sisters, Priscilla Harris of Oswego, Pam Palmer of Hannibal, Dawn Duffana of Fulton; and several nieces and nephews. Patricia loved spending time with her family, playing with her grandchildren, telling them stories and chasing them in the yard. She enjoyed spending time with her husband and friends at the VFW. After retiring from Xerox (Webster-29 years), Patricia delivered Meals on Wheels to those in need. As per her wishes, there will be no calling hours. Contributions may be left in her memory to either the American Cancer Association or to Lifetime Care 800 W. Miller St. Suite #6, Newark, NY 14513. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com.