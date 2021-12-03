West, Thomas W.

SOUTH BUTLER: Age 76. Passed away peacefully on November 30th, 2021. He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia West, his parents, Glenn and Pauline West. He is survived by his daughter, Maria (Dave) Weaver; his son, Jeffery West; his grandchildren, Kristy, Chad, Abby, and Michael; great-grandchildren, Jenna, Emma, Eliana, and Deacon; sister, Sally Austin; sisters-in-law, Priscilla Harris, Pam Palmer, Dawn Duffana; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Shortly after attending high school in Wolcott, Tom joined the United States Navy which he proudly served from 1965 to 1969. He then went on to work and retire as a machinist at Gould’s Pumps. He shared his love of outdoor activities with his family and friends. He also enjoyed woodworking in his basement creating many pieces that are still being cherished today.

As per his wishes, there will be no calling hours. People wishing to honor Tom can donate in his memory to the American Cancer Association or to your local VA Hospital. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com.