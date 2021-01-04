Powered by Dark Sky
January 4, 2021
Westcott, Richard G.

by WayneTimes.com
January 4, 2021

NEWARK: Richard G. Westcott, 71, died on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia, NY. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials in his name may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018. Mr. Westcott  was born in Auburn, NY on April 16, 1949 the son of the late George and Jeanne Burdick Westcott. He was a graduate of Lyons High School, Class of 1969. On October 31, 1970, he married Brenda Harder.  Rick was a past Exalted Ruler of the Lyons Elks Lodge, an Assistant Coach for the Palmyra Vince Lombardi League and Troop Leader for Boy Scout Troop #122. An avid boater on Seneca Lake he enjoyed spending time with his Far Side Boating family. He enjoyed traveling with friends but his greatest pleasure in life was spending time with his son shouting encouraging words while cheering on the Buffalo Bills. Rick is survived by his wife of 50 years Brenda of Arcadia; a son Matthew (Traci) Westcott of Newark; two granddaughters Mackenzie and Brooke Westcott of Newark; a brother Clyde Westcott of Lyons; step-father Charles Gibson of Lyons; mother-in-law Phyllis Harder of Newark; brother-in-law David Harder of Newark.  He was predeceased by his father George Westcott; mother Jeanne Gibson. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Ruiz, Miguel (Mike) Angel

WATERLOO: Miguel (Mike) Angel Ruiz, 83, of Waterloo, NY, passed away at his home with his loving family by his side Saturday (January 2, 2021). In keeping with the wishes of the family a graveside service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Make a […]

Read More
Carr, William (Bill)

CLYDE: Beloved husband, father, and grandfather William (Bill) Carr passed away with his loving family by his side on January 2, 2021.  Calling hours will be at the Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St, Clyde on Thursday, January 7 from 4-7 pm.  Face masks and social distancing will be required. Funeral services for the immediate […]

Read More
