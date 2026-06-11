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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Westerman, John L.

June 11, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

October 17, 1937 – June 4, 2026

Palmyra - John passed away peacefully on June 4, 2026, at age 88, surrounded by his family.

John had a deep appreciation for antique cars, taking joy in their history and craftsmanship. He would often be seen driving around town in his Model T (Old Beauty) or one of many other old cars. His passion for the outdoors was evident in his love for camping, fishing, and bird watching, where he found tranquility and joy in nature. He had a talent for seeking treasures at flea markets as well as a skill for refurbishing, woodworking, and building things.

Above all, family was most important to John. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Doreen; children, Lawrence (Kris) Westerman, Kim (Mike – predeceased) Lonobile, Roger (Lori) Westerman, and Julie (John) Fitzpatrick; 11 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren plus one on the way; siblings, James Westerman, Bonnie Paskiewicz, and Cheryl (Paul) Dauphinee.

Services for John will be private.

In memory of John, please consider a donation to Humane Society of Wayne County or The Serenity House in Victor.

To leave the family an online condolence or memory, please visit John’s guestbook at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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