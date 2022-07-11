Weston, Terence Allan

SPRINGTOWN, TX: Terence Allan Weston passed away peacefully at his home on July 4, 2022 at age 83. Terry was born on April 21, 1939 in Pittsburgh, PA, son of Charles H. and Evy-Beth Povilaitis Weston. His family moved to a 77-acre farm in Marion, NY named Westonbrook Farms in 1948, where prize-winning Hereford cattle were raised by Terry and his brothers. The Westonbrook purebred Herefords were recognized for 5 consecutive years by Cornell University with special awards. It was during his early farm days that Terry developed his lifelong love for livestock of all types, and especially horses when he became the proud owner of his first horse, a palomino named Scorpy. He enjoyed his youth membership in the “Country Kids 4-H Club”, and Future Farmers of America (FFA) in high school.

Terry was a graduate of Marion Central School Class of 1957. He proudly and honorably served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1957 to 1960, and exhibited his Marine Corps spirit for the rest of his life.

Following his military service, Terry returned to reside in Marion, NY. He owned the Weston Stock Farms on Minsteed Road where raising appaloosa horses was the beginning of an important part of his life. In 1971 and 1972, the Weston Stock Farms hosted Horse Shows that drew up to 800 spectators. He also developed an interest in antique tractors and often attended the local Pioneer Gas Engine Association Shows with his two sons.

In the late 1970’s, Terry and his family decided to relocate to Sanger, TX. Having been employed by Xerox in Webster, NY, he transferred and continued his Xerox employment in Dallas,TX until his retirement. The move to Sanger, TX also included taking his horses from NY to continue with breeding and raising them and more appaloosas. It was in Texas where he was given the nickname of “Wess” and eventually began talking like a Texan.

Terry’s love of horses was passed on to his daughters and became the main focus of their family activities. Living in Boyd, TX, they became members of the “Wise County Wranglers” and participated in “play days” and competitions, as well as some rodeos, trail rides and parades.

Throughout his life, his love of horses remained strong. Even at his last home in Springtown, TX, “Wess” had horses.

Terry’s life was filled with adventures. He will be remembered as an amazing conversationalist and interesting storyteller who had experiences to share on any and every topic.

Terry is survived by his wife, Janice Smith; children Scott Weston, Brandee Kay Weston (Brian Powell), and Dalene Kay Jackson; grandchildren Manuel, Christina, Neysa, Lexy, Kayden, Rylan, Kinley, Payton, Mercadies, Alyssa and Violet; great-grandsons Weston and Waylon; brother Roger Weston and sister Lorraine (Tom) O’Connor; niece Tracy Weston and nephews T.J. O’Connor and Timothy (Rebecca) Weston; grandniece Ainsleigh and grandnephews Ripken and Elliot; former sister-in-law Karen Weston, stepchildren, stepbrothers, stepsister, aunt, cousins, and many friends..

He was predeceased by his mother Evy-Beth Weston in 2001, father Charles H. Weston in 1999, son Paul Weston in 2012, daughter Mysti Kay Fuller in 2020, sister Sandra Weston Esposito in 1991, and brother Thomas Weston in 2010.