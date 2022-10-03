Weterrings, Daryl J. 

PALMYRA: Died on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the age of 64. Calling hours will be 4-7pm on Friday, October 7 at Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. A brief service will follow calling at 7pm. There will be a reception immediately following the service at Mickey’s Bar and Restaurant, 3495 Vienna St., Palmyra.

Daryl was a well loved member of the community with many, many friends. He was very active in the Mickey’s Sportsman Dinner which raises money for local activities such as the Palmyra Community Center. He was an avid hunter and a talented mason. Daryl was very proud of the level of his expertise in the trade that he had been doing since the age of 14.

He leaves behind a loving family consisting of his beloved of 17 years Brenda Sevor and his two sons Travis and Nicholas. Travis and his girl Arlana Wheeler are expecting a child in April. Nick and his girl Page Sapienza are equally devastated. He is also survived by his brothers Eric, Tim and Kevin and the mother of his children Lynn Baldwin Weterrings. Daryl is predeceased by his parents Alburtus and Joan Weterrings.

In lieu of flowers we ask that a donation in his name be made to the Sportsman’s Dinner. Donations can be made payable to Mickey’s Bar and Restaurant with a mention of Daryl’s name in the notation. Please join us in the craziness of his life and the joy that he gave us.