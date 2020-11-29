Whalen, Nancy Jean

NEWARK: Nancy Jean Whalen, 74, died Tuesday (November 24, 2020) at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. No services are planned at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Mrs. Whalen was born on March 14, 1946 the daughter of the late John and Lucille VanEppes Kelly in Rochester, New York. Nancy worked as a home health aide. She always worried and prayed for family and friends. She enjoyed camping with her husband and daughter. Nancy loved cooking and canning, she was always giving friends and family food to go. She will be missed by who ever met her and by family and friends. Nancy is survived by sons William Whalen, Kevin Whalen; a daughter Darlene Whalen (Junior); grandson Nicholas Whalen; sisters Diane Bryant, Darlene (David Ahl) Kelly; a brother Richard Kelly; sister-in-laws Barb Decosse, Marge (Frank) Town; special friends Terri and Bobby. She was predeceased by her husband Clement “Tucker” Whalen; her mother Lucille Kelly; brothers John, Pat, and Steven Kelly. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
PALMYRA: After a year’s long battle with lung cancer, Josie passed on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020 at age 80. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth Naeye; Parents Joe and Margaret Gagliano; and siblings, Chris Gagliano, Rose Gagliano and Sam Gagliano. Josie is survived by her son, Dan (Michelle) Naeye; beloved grandchildren, Tayler, Alex, […]
SAVANNAH NY/CAPE CORAL FL: Lynne S. Colvin, age 89, formerly of Savannah passed away peacefully Tuesday November 17, 2020, at Gulf Coast Village; Cape Coral Florida. She was born May 10, 1931 to Harry Seaman and Winifred Demarest Seaman. Lynne graduated from Red Creek Central. In 1949, she married Donald Colvin. Together they owned and […]