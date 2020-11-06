Wheaton, James L. (The “King”)

MACEDON: Age 70, passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side after a brave fight against cancer on October 30, 2020. Jim was born in Hornell, NY to Dale and Anna “Rosier” Wheaton, Sr. on August 13, 1950. He married the love of his life, Sharon “Daniels”, also known as his “Queen”, on November 20, 1988, and missed their 32-year anniversary just shy of a month. Jim served honorably in the US Army from 1970 to 1976. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal 2nd Award, and Driver Mechanic Badge. He worked as the Head Mechanic at Macedon Excavating & Paving, Inc. for 30 years. Besides his “Queen”, Jim loved traveling, cooking, taking pictures, hunting, and fishing. Just like his loving heart, his home was always open and he did the best clams, barbecues, and prime rib! Jim is survived by his loving wife Sharon “Daniels”, sister Chloe LaPlant, brother William (Christine Dumas) Wheaton; daughters Nancy (Terry) Scott, Bonnie (Steve) Granger, and Cheryl (Miller) Carlson; grandchildren Maverick, Wyatt, Laura, Sierra and Hadley, and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved companion, Mittens; and grandpup, Louie. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Dale and Anna (Rosier) Wheaton, Sr., brother Dale, Jr. (Bud), sisters Susan, Mary, and Linda, and his brother-in-law Edward LaPlant. Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 1-4PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. (Note: Please wear your mask and adhere to the social distancing mandates.) Funeral services will be held privately, and officiated by Rev. Garth Brokaw. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Jim may be made to The American Cancer Society or the Canandaigua VA Medical Center. We wish to give a special thanks to Dr. Hezel and the staff at the Wilmot Cancer Institute for their tender care of Jim. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com. “Memories of the one we love still cast their gentle glow. To grace our days and light out paths wherever we may go.” - Author Unknown