Wheaton, Marion C.

EAST WILLIAMSON/PALMYRA: Marion C. Wheaton, 89, peacefully rode her Harley Davidson into heaven on August 13, 2020. Born in Newark, NY on October 26, 1930 to Donald S. and Bernice I. (Sherman) Cole of Port Gibson, NY. She is predeceased by her husband of 59 years, James Wheaton. Also predeceased by her parents and her brothers Robert and William Cole, and sisters Eleanor Guchone and Phyllis Zeger. Survived by her daughters Nancy and Diane Wheaton, sister Barbara Paulick, brother Paul Cole, Sr., and sister-in-law June Abrams. Many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her caregivers Machel Shaffer and Kaitlyn Rood, and loving nieces Cecile Bouwens and Trudi Cole. Marion loved riding her Harley with the sidecar. She was a proud member of the Motor Maids of America, and a Lifetime Member of the American Motorcycle Association. She was also a longtime member of the “Wa-Co-Mo Pals” of the Wayne County Motorcycle Club--which was founded by her father. She was a Co-Founder of the Wayne County Gem and Mineral Club. She served as Editor of their newsletter for many years. Marion and Jim volunteered many hours displaying and educating many (young and old) all around Wayne County and beyond with their mineral collection and Mastodon bones. She loved music and could play piano by ear. She loved her sweets! Marion will fondly be remembered by all the family for her many holiday pies. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11am at the East Palmyra Cemetery, Whitbeck Road, Palmyra, NY. We encourage anyone attending to ride their motorcycle if they wish, to honor Marion’s love of riding. Face masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a contribution in her memory to Wayne County Home Meal Service: 165 East Union St, Suite 20, Newark, New York 14513. Our parents received wonderful support from this organization, assisting them to remain in their home. It’s a service that is so very important to so many Seniors. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com