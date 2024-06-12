Wheeler, Glenda L.

WOLCOTT: Glenda L. Wheeler, 80, of the Town of Wolcott, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, June 8, 2024. She was born on April 8, 1944, in Cleveland, NY, the daughter of the late Frederick Short, and the late Clara Pluff Short. She was a 1962 graduate of Paul V Moore High School. She married Richard Wheeler on July 30, 1966, in Huron, NY. Glenda loved participating in horse shows, spending time with family and friends, reading books, crocheting, going to church, singing, her pets, and her grandchildren who were the center of her world. She always found joy in the smallest of things and had a smile that could light up any room that she walked into.

She is predeceased by her sister, Grace Bristol.

Survived by her loving husband and best friend of 57 years, Richard C. Wheeler, sons, Richard F. (Melissia) Wheeler of Wolcott, and, Steve (Kathy) Wheeler of Waterloo, grandchildren, Alexandra Wheeler, Claudia Wheeler, Abigail Wheeler, Beibei Wheeler, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Glenda did not wish to have any calling hours or services. To honor Glenda’s lifelong love and passion for animals, those wanting to make contributions in Glenda’s name may do so to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489. Arrangements are in the care of the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek. www.catoredcreek.com