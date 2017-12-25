Whitcomb, Alan M.

LYONS: Age 71, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at Sodus Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility. Alan was born on February 19, 1946, in Milford, MA, a son to the late Bruce and Zillah Gates Whitcomb. Alan was raised in Franklin, MA, the oldest of 7 boys. He joined the U. S. Navy Show Band and performed throughout the USA and South America. Alan was a professional musician for over 60 years, playing in Rochester and surrounding regions. He worked for over 20 years as an advertising salesman for the Shopping Guide. He was a member of the Lyons Rotary Club, Rochester Moose Lodge, Eagles Club and the Rochester Musicians Union. Alan leaves behind his loving wife of 32 years, Darlene Wright Whitcomb; children, Karen (Ruben) Olson of NH, Deborah (Wesley) Smith of Clyde and Andrew (Angie) Whitcomb of Westfield, NY; step-children, Linda (Greg) Parry of Sterling, Christine (Joseph) Valerio of Red Creek, NY, and Thomas (Tamara) of Lansing, NC; exchange daughter, Juliana Matos of MI; grandchildren, Sierra Pritchett, Davina Smith, Andrea and Adam Olson, Brittany and Emily Whitcomb; step-grandchildren, David Coene, Thomas Lansing, Joanne and William LaPlant, NaKeisha Smith; 8 great-grandchildren; brothers, Brian (Sherryl) Whitcomb, Malcolm (Debra) Whitcomb, Joel (Nancy) Whitcomb, all of MA, Mark (Brenda) Whitcomb of RI, Kenneth (Barbara) Whitcomb of OH and Philip (Cindy) Whitcomb of MI; many nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be no prior calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held in celebration of Alan’s life, 11 am on Friday, December 29,2017, at the First Presbyterian Church, 11 Queen St., Lyons, NY 14489.Donations may be made in Alan’s honor to National Kidney Foundation, Alzheimer Foundation, First Presbyterian Church Organ Restoration Fund or an organization of one’s choice. There will be no prior calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held in celebration of Alan’s life, 11 am on Friday, December 29,2017, at the First Presbyterian Church, 11 Queen St., Lyons, NY 14489. Donations may be made in Alan’s honor to National Kidney Foundation, Alzheimer Foundation, First Presbyterian Church Organ Restoration Fund or an organization of one’s choice. Arrangements have been made with Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY 14489 keysorfuneralhomes.com