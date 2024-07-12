LYONS: Whitcomb, Dorothea “Dotty” (Fisher) peacefully entered into rest surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, July 11, 2024 at the age of 70.

She is survived by her loving family: twin brother Donald Fisher of Lyons, and nieces and nephews -- Heather Francis of Henrietta, Jacob (Breena Cogliandro) Fisher of Webster, Gertrude Fisher of Canandaigua, and John Fisher -- her kitty (Hope), her lifelong sister-friends (Kelly Rogers, Kris Hall, Nancy Balentine, and Sandra Ashley), and many other good friends.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband Milo Whitcomb (2016), brother James Fisher (2019), sister-in-law Karen Fisher (2021), mother Enid (Leroy) Fisher (2008) and father Claude Fisher (2000).

Early in life, Dotty committed her life to her Savior, Jesus Christ, and throughout her life touched many lives with His love. She spent her professional life caring for people in two different fields. She was a certified teacher at the New Covenant Christian School. She also was a Registered Nurse, using those skills at the Fairport Baptist Home and the Wayne County Nursing Home. She ended her career as a Home Health nurse for Wayne County.

In recent years Dotty enjoyed gardening, sewing and craft projects, reading, bird-watching, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. She was always quick to lend a hand wherever needed.

A celebration of Dotty’s life will be held on (Monday) July 15, 2024 at 6pm at the New Life Assembly of God, Lyons, NY. Private burial in Marion Cemetery.

We would like to extend special thanks to the staff at the Wayne County Nursing Home for their care and compassion in recent months.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Wayne County Nursing Home, where Dotty worked and spent her final days.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com