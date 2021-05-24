Whitcomb, Joseph W. “Papa Joe”

NEWARK: Joseph W. Whitcomb, 89, died on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Friends may call on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 5-7 PM at the Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller St. in Newark. Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Woodlane Community Church, 5694 Wood Lane in Newark. Burial will be in Palmyra Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials in his name may be made to Woodlane Community Church, 5694 Wood Lane, Newark, NY 14513.

Joe was born on October 22, 1931 in Syracuse, NY the son of the late Guy and Dorothy Howell Whitcomb. He attended St. Lawrence University. During the Korean Conflict he served in Korea as a U.S. Marine. For 33 years he worked at NY Telephone, retiring in 1987 as an Outside Plant Engineer. He was the finance secretary and taught Sunday School for churches he belonged to over the years. He was a long time member of the Newark Lions Club and a Trustee for the Bergen Swamp Preservation Society. Joe spent over 70 years as a Boy Scout, he held numerous offices and positions in that time.

Papa Joe is survived by his wife of 22 years Lettie Chapman Whitcomb; step-children Ryder Smith and Lianne Evans both of North Carolina; a grandson Zachary (Sabrina) Evans; a great grandson Caden; a brother Carl Whitcomb; many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews and great grand nieces and nephews.

