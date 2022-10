PALMYRA: Ruth passed away quietly, October 21, 2022 after 3 months of health complications ending with Covid. Ruth was born in Rochester, NY in 1931 to Howard and Arleen Fisher. She graduated from Palmyra Classic School in 1949: and then a 1954 graduate of The University of Rochester School of Nursing. After working several places, she found her forever home as a nurse/teacher in the Palmyra Elementary School and retired after 26 years in 1986.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on October 29, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Macedon. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Ruth’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.