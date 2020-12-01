White, Caroline Grace Bedette

MARION: Passed away on November 12, 2020 at the age of 92. Carry was a graduate of Palmyra Central School, Syracuse University, and the University of Rochester. She was a nurse in local hospitals and served as a school nurse teacher for 20 years in the Wayne Central School District. In retirement she served as a hospice volunteer and was a member of the United Church of Marion, Eastern Star, and the Republican Committee. She enjoyed volunteering wherever her help was needed. Carry was a life-long learner and a friend to many. She will be remembered for her caring and loving heart.She will be missed dearly. Predeceased by parents Marinus Henry Bedette and Jenny Boeye Bedette; husband James Lookup White; son William James White; siblings Richard Bedette, Ellsworth Henry Bedette (Joan), and Janet Bedette Milligan (Robert); and great grandson Tucker White Salisbury. Survived by children Margaret Ann White, Richard Bedette White (Lee), and Mary McCabe (Jerry), and grandchildren Andrea Besstak Callahan (Dan), Darci White Salisbury (Irving), Caroline Besstak Madden (Jason), Tamara Besstak Simpson (Richard), Jared James White(Christina), Travis Jacob McCabe, and Anna Elizabeth McCabe. Carry was blessed with seventeen great-grandchildren. A private burial will take place at the Marion Cemetery in the Spring.