Obituaries
White, DeAnn D.
SAVANNAH: Age 52, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, November 20th, 2019. She is survived by her children, Heather Miller, Amber Frey, Joseph Guay and Anthony White; siblings, Michael Winter and Wendy Combs; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. At DeAnn’s request there will no public services. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Savannah, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
Latest News
Newark 8th graders learn valuable info about Water
Approximately one hundred fifty Newark eighth graders learned more October 25th about the value of clean water than perhaps they’d...
Wayne Eagles Wrap up Their Varsity Soccer Season
On October 22nd the Wayne Eagles soccer team traveled to Brighton to play a semifinals class A2 game vs....
Annual Cookie Sale at Newark UMC
Cookies good enough to give as a gift. Walk in the door and smell Christmas. The members of the Newark...
Recent Obituaries
White, DeAnn D.
SAVANNAH: Age 52, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, November 20th, 2019. She is survived...
Steingass, Louise A.
NEWARK: Louise Labby Steingass, 75, died on Wednesday (November 20, 2019) at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Friends may call...
Klaeysen, Irene C.
PALMYRA: Irene passed away on November 18, 2019. She was born in Marion, NY to the late Susie (Nevelizer) and...