White, DeAnn D. 

SAVANNAH: Age 52, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, November 20th, 2019. She is survived by her children, Heather Miller, Amber Frey, Joseph Guay and Anthony White; siblings, Michael Winter and Wendy Combs; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. At DeAnn’s request there will no public services. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Savannah, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com