White, Donald Maurice
PALMYRA: Donald Maurice White was born on December 29, 1942 and died on February 4, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital. Mr. White was a Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corps. He is survived by his brother, Delburt E. Cody of Macedon, NY; aunt, Betty Miner of Newark, NY; several cousins, nieces and nephews. Don was a life member of the Marion Fire Department, a dedicated associate of the Wayne County Fair and the New York State Demolition Derby for over 40 years. A special Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Please leave an online condolence, light a digital candle or upload a photo on Don’s tribute wall by visiting, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
