October 27th 2023, Friday
White, Gail E. 

by WayneTimes.com
October 25, 2023

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully surrounded by her family on October 24, 2023 at age 68.

Gail was born on February 26, 1955 to the late Elwood and Jane Keukelaar.

Gail had a very successful dog grooming business with many valued customers.  Her zest for life will be greatly missed.

Survived by her loving daughter: Deana (Brian) Orr; granddaughters: Aleya and Faith Orr; and best friend: Willow; sisters: Laurie Lessord and Deborah Verbridge; nieces: Angela and Andria Lessord.

Per Gail’s wishes, no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Gail can be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

