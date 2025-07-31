White, Gordon “Mickey”

NORTH ROSE: Gordon “Mickey” White, age 90, of North Rose, NY, passed away Wednesday July 29, 2025. He was born in Elkland, PA, son of the late Severn White and Loretta White Green.

He worked and retired from the famous Corning Glass located in Corning, NY.

Mickey was pre-deceased by his loving daughter Betty DeMay and Sister Caroline White.

Survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Barbara J. Colvin White. He leaves behind his children, including his daughter Mary Lynn (Lee) of Pennsylvania, and his sons Bob White and Gordon White of New York.

In addition to his immediate family, Mickey is mourned by his siblings Gary White, Larry (Rose) White, and his sisters Judy (Robert-Deceased) Thompson and Sheila (Robert) Nowak.

He also cherished the time spent with his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, who will always remember his infectious smile.

He never met a stranger only friends he hadn’t gotten to know yet. Known far and wide for his unforgettable yodel, Mickey’s “Yodelayheehoo!” became a signature greeting that left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

For many, it’s a cherished and joyful memory that will echo for years to come.

He loved his family with every ounce of his heart and was always happiest when surrounded by those he loved. Whether he was telling a story, cracking a joke, or breaking into a yodel, Mickey brought light and laughter wherever he went.

There will be no calling hours. The family has opted for a celebration of life (details below).

A graveside will take place in Elkland, PA at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor funeral home in North Rose, NY.

To honor his life and spirit, the family will host a celebration of his 90 wonderful years on Saturday, August 9, beginning at 2:00 PM at his sister Judy’s home:

9770 Catchpole Rd. N., Rose, NY 14516

Please join us as we share stories, laughter, and love in memory of Mickey