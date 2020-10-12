White III, Jacky (Jack/J.R.) Edward

SAVANNAH: Age 44, passed away October 8, 2020. Jack was born January 3, 1976 to Jacky, Jr and Barbara (Skinkle) White. He was a graduate of Clyde-Savannah Central School in 1994. He was employed as a truck driver at Keurig-Dr Pepper in Williamson, NY. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, and camping with his wife and in-laws. Jack always enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He served his community as a fire fighter and 2nd Assistant Chief with the Savannah Fire Department. Jack is survived by his loving wife, Amanda (Miner) White, he was the proud father of his son, Justin (Angelica) and his granddaughter, Madalynn White; his mother, Barbara White; his sisters, Kelly Jo (Anthony) Varalli; Bobbi Jo ( Phillip) Arliss; his in laws, Walter and Roswitha Miner; sister in laws, Rhonda, Vanessa (Michael), and Kristy ( Edward) and nieces and nephews. Jack’s wife, Amanda, would like to express her sincere gratitude to their dear friends Scott and Brandy Kolczynski. A celebration of life will be held at the Savannah Fire Hall on Sunday October 18, 2020 between 1-3 pm In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Savannah Fire Company, PO Box 306, Savannah, NY 13146. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com