White, Norene E.

PALMYRA: Died on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at the age of 77. At Norene’s request there will be no services. Burial will be in Furnaceville Cemetery. Donations in Norene’s memory may be directed to Mercy Flight Central, 2419 Brickyard Rd., Canandaigua, NY 14424 or to James P. Wilmot Center @ Strong Memorial Hospital, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14642 or to Country Bible Baptist Church, 130 Hook Rd., Farmington, NY 14425.

Norene was born on January 18, 1946 a direct descendant of John Briggs and Peregrine White of the Mayflower Landing and “King” Hendrick Brant (Mohawk name Thoyaniguen 1692-1775), Chief of the Mohawk Tribe of the Iroquois Nation. Norene had been active for more than 40 years trapping, neutering, and vaccinating feral cats then releasing them back to the wild.

Predeceased by husband, Thomas Dodd White (also a direct descendant of Peregrine White); father Ivan Masclee; mother Bertha E.A. (Masclee) Foote; brother Kent I. Masclee; parents-in-law Arland and Joan White and step dad Howard L. Foote. She is survived by 3 children; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; beloved former son-in-law John Ceballo; several special cousins and their spouses; many dear friends, nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc