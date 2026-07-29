White, Olga

PALMYRA/MACEDON: Olga White passed away at age 88, on July 26, 2026. Beloved wife of 64 years to Cyril “Cy” White. Loving mother to Irene (Joe) Joram and David (Lisa) White. Loving grandmother to Rachel (Ben) Markovitz, David White II and Michaela White. Great-grandmother to Lucas and Logan Markovitz, Ryder White and Dakorai Griffin. Sister Tina Hundt and sisters-in-law Marielies Renke and Annie White. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family members and special friends. She was preceded in death by brother Arnold and sisters Emma and Erna.

Born March 28, 1938, in Wilstedt, Germany the daughter of Johan and Louise Durr Renke. She immigrated from Germany to the United States in 1952. Olga worked for over 40 years at the Bickford Home for Adults in Macedon. She enjoyed gardening and cooking. In her later years, her biggest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Olga will be remembered for her quiet strength, unwavering dedication, and deep love for her family.

Family and friends are welcome Thursday, July 30, 2026, from 2-4 PM at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home Inc., 123 West Main St., Palmyra, NY 14522.

Private burial will be in Palmyra Village Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you practice a random act of kindness in Olga’s name.