White, Richard B. 

MARION: Richard B. White, of Marion, New York, passed away peacefully on October 17th, 2025 surrounded by his family and loved ones. Born and raised in Marion, Dick devoted his life to education, athletics, and community — leaving behind a legacy of mentorship, kindness, and love that will endure for generations. Dick was a physical education teacher in the Marion Central School District for 33 years where he was known for his humor, jokes, riddles, and the bestowing of personal nicknames. His enthusiasm, encouragement, and branding of everlasting nicknames inspired thousands of students to discover the joy of sports, teamwork, and perseverance. Known for his warm smile and genuine care for others, he was a teacher who made every child feel seen and valued.

Dick dedicated over three decades as a coach in the Marion High School coaching baseball, basketball, track and soccer. His love for soccer was evident as he coached the Boys Varsity

Soccer Team for 17 years. As a varsity coach he held a 221-86-30 record, winning 7 Sectional titles, 7 County Championships, and 2 State Championships. In 2019, he was inducted into the Section V Soccer Hall of Fame. Affectionately known as Coach White, he guided generations of student-athletes with integrity, discipline, and compassion. Under his leadership Marion soccer became a symbol of pride for the community. His players remember him far more than the victories — they remember a mentor who taught them the importance of character, respect, and believing in themselves.

Outside of teaching and coaching, Dick was an avid outdoorsman who found great joy and peace in hunting. He looked forward to opening day, for both bow and rifle. He cherished early

mornings in the woods and the quietness of nature, often sharing those moments and stories with family and friends. Besides hunting, Dick’s other passion was riding his Harley Davidson. Dick and his wife, Lee, took many memorable trips to Florida, Thousand Islands, Lake Placid, Tennessee, Michigan and rode around all the beautiful Finger Lakes. Dick retired in 2008 and

enjoyed being a snowbird to Daytona Beach, enjoying Biketoberfest and Bike Week every year.

He was predeceased by his parents, Caroline and James White; his brother, William James White; and a grandson, Tucker White Salisbury. He left behind two loving sisters, Mary White McCabe(Jerry), and Margaret White, along with many nieces and nephews. Above all, Dick was a devoted husband and father. He shared 50 wonderful years of marriage with his beloved wife Lee - a bond built on love, laughter, and mutual respect. Together they raised two children who were the pride and joy of his life - Jared White (Christina) and Darci Lee Salisbury (Irv). He was dearly loved by his 13 precious grandchildren and one great granddaughter. His love for his family was evident in all that he did.

Dick will be remembered as a teacher, coach, outdoorsman, Harley rider, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend — a man whose legacy of love and strength will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know him.

A celebration of Dick’’s life will be held this coming July, 2026, and further information will follow. Friends, former students, teacher friends, players, and community members will be

invited to gather and share memories of a man whose leadership, compassion, and love for life enriched everyone who knew him. He will be dearly missed by many. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com