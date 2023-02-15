White Sr., Henry N. 

NEWARK: Henry White Sr., 77, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.

The family will greet friends from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 25th, 2023, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark, NY.

In memory of Henry, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Rochester Regional Health Foundation, 330 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14607.

Henry was born the son of the late Milton and Inez (Hancock) McDonald on Tuesday, May 22, 1945, in Duluth, GA. He moved to the Sodus area when he was young and graduated from Sodus High School. After that, he worked for Xerox for thirty-two years on machine maintenance until he retired. He had many hobbies, including playing the guitair and organ, his cars, woodworking, music, and spending time with all his friends and family. Henry was also in the 82nd air born.

Henry will be remembered by his son, Henry “Sonny” White Jr., Maria (Donald Johnstone) Bailey and Mayble Zanders; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister, Florine Young; very close friends Walter Thomas, Lee Edwards, Robert Thomas, Charlie Hamlink and David Kotok; several nieces and nephews; and many other friends that are considered family.

Henry was predeceased by his sisters Missie Perry, Daisy Smith, Joann Hancock, Helen Taylor and Vivian Freeman; brothers, Otis Victrum and Willie Cross.

You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.watermanfuneralhome.com