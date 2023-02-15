Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
February 16th 2023, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

White Sr., Henry N. 

by WayneTimes.com
February 15, 2023

NEWARK: Henry White Sr., 77, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.

The family will greet friends from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 25th, 2023, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark, NY. 

In memory of Henry, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Rochester Regional Health Foundation, 330 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14607.

Henry was born the son of the late Milton and Inez (Hancock) McDonald on Tuesday, May 22, 1945, in Duluth, GA. He moved to the Sodus area when he was young and graduated from Sodus High School. After that, he worked for Xerox for thirty-two years on machine maintenance until he retired. He had many hobbies, including playing the guitair and organ, his cars, woodworking, music, and spending time with all his friends and family. Henry was also in the 82nd air born.

Henry will be remembered by his son, Henry “Sonny” White Jr., Maria (Donald Johnstone) Bailey and Mayble Zanders; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister, Florine Young; very close friends Walter Thomas, Lee Edwards, Robert Thomas, Charlie Hamlink and David Kotok; several nieces and nephews; and many other friends that are considered family.

Henry was predeceased by his sisters Missie Perry, Daisy Smith, Joann Hancock, Helen Taylor and Vivian Freeman; brothers, Otis Victrum and Willie Cross.

You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.watermanfuneralhome.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Romano, Joseph P. 

CLYDE: Joseph P. Romano, 67, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital.  Friends may call from 4-7 PM on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St. in Clyde. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, on Tuesday, Feb 21st at 10 AM at St. John’s […]

Read More
Bement, James E. 

NEWARK: James E. Bement passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Strong Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. The family will greet friends from 1 p.m to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, 124 W. Miller St, Newark, NY 14513. All other services will remain […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square