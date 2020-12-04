Whiting, Arthur C. “Whitey”

PALMYRA: Died on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the age of 85. Family and friends are invited to call from 7 to 8pm on Tuesday, December 8 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 West Main Street, Palmyra. A graveside committal service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, December 9 at Palmyra Village Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required at all services. Please consider memorials to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to A.S.P.C.A., 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804. Arthur was born on January 22, 1935 in Hilton, NY the son of Horace and Dorothy Louise Larkin Whiting. He was a truck driver for many years with Harry Smith of Rochester and later Blieks in Marion. Whitey had volunteered many hours with the Palmyra-Macedon Food Pantry and at the D.D.S.O. and Wayne ARC helping patients with their daily needs for over 25 years. In his younger days he enjoyed water skiing, fishing and hunting and had taught Jackie to drive his boat. He was an avid euchre player. Art was a daily fixture at Athena’s Restaurant for many years. Art is predeceased by his parents Horace and Dorothy; sister Joanne Leach; brothers Robert, Kenneth and Richard Whiting. He is survived by his sister Pat Witt; brother David Reed; niece “adopted daughter” Jackie Markham whom he raised; nephews and nieces including Jimmy, Steven and Shay Markham and several others as well as many friends. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com