NEWARK: John Whiting, 76, died Saturday, July 12, 2023 at St. Mary’s in Rochester.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at the East Palmyra Cemetery.

He is survived by friends at FLDDSO. He was predeceased by his family.

