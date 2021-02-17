Whiting, Maureen A.

MACEDON: Beloved mother and grandmother, passed peacefully in the early evening of February 10, 2021, at the age of 77. She is survived by her brother, Michael Czora; son, Scott Schaller (Barb Ridley); daughter, Michelle Burks; grandchildren, Nick, Tiffany, Ariel and Sam; and many nieces and nephews. Maureen was known for her infectious smile, generous heart, and the tremendous love she had for her family. She enjoyed sewing, playing computer games such as Candy Crush, and watching Soap Operas. You could always find Maureen attending plays for Ariel and Sam or at the ballfield with Nick and Tiffany. She was also deeply loved and adored by the friends of her grandchildren. Especially those who played Softball with Nick and Tiffany. “Grams” as they called her, was a staple and a constant at the softball games. Cheering on not only her grandchildren, but the many others she considered as her own. She will be dearly missed by many hearts. At this time, the family is reserving services for a Celebration of Life this coming Spring. Willard H. Scott Funeral Home