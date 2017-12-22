Whitney, Karl M.

MARION: MARION: Entered into rest on December 21, 2017 at the age of 70 with his family by his side. Predeceased by his parents Baynham and Dorothy Whitney; and sister in law Candy Switzer. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Shari, children, Brian (Tracy) Whitney; Bethany (Keith) Hendricks; and Brandon (Corrine) Whitney; grandchildren, Amberly, Kaylyn, Cami, Jakob, Mitchell, Noah, great granddaughters, Kori and McKenna. Father in law and mother in law, Bud and Helen Switzer; sister, Margaret (Gene) Parker; brother, Clark (Joanne) Whitney; sisters in law, Debbi (Mike) and Shelly (Mark), brother in law, Gary. Best friend, Dave Lines; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Karl proudly served in the US Army, Vietnam Veteran, and a recipient of the Purple Heart. Friends and family are invited to call 12-3PM, Saturday December 23 at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion N.Y. 14505 where the Memorial Service will be held Saturday 3PM, immediately following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Marion Volunteer Ambulance, P.O. Box 7, Marion, NY 14505 Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com