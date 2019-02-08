Whitt-Deon, Violet M.

SOUTH BUTLER: Age 43, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, February 7th, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Ralph Jr.; children, David James (Samantha) Whitt of Farmington, Destiny Deon of S. Butler, Daniel R.W. Deon of S. Butler, and Jaqilyn M. Deon of S. Butler; 2 brothers, Kevin (Melissa) Stout of Red Creek and Leon E. (JoAnn) Stout Jr. of Stanley, VA; mother, Diana Stark-DeHond of Stanley, VA; father and mother-in-law, Ralph J. (Mary) Deon Sr.; brothers-in-law, Richard R. Deon of Wolcott and George W. (Patty) Deon of Lyons; sister-in-law, Cheryl A. (Todd) Maybe of Wolcott; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends. A “Celebration of Life” will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford Street, Wolcott, NY 14590. Condolences may be expressed online at www.hsnorton.com