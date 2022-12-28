Wickman, Cal Jamison

SODUS: It is with great sadness that the family of Cal Wickman announces his unexpected passing on December 23, 2022, at the age of 44. He will be deeply missed by his loving family: His wife, Erica Wickman of Sodus; his children, Alecia Wickman, Chloe Wickman, Patience Wickman, Callie Wickman- of Sodus; his sister, Amanda (Mark) Bushart (Ontario, NY); his father, Stephen K. Wickman (Sodus, NY); and many loving relatives. Cal was predeceased by his mother, Sandra Wickman and his brother Stephen K. Wickman Jr. A special thank you to his sister-in-law, Danice Jones for her loving care.

Cal was employed as a plumber at Billone Mechanical Contractors in Rochester, NY. He loved spending time with his children. Cal had a big heart and a big smile and was a friend to everyone.

Friends and family are invited to calling hours at the First United Presbyterian Church at 31 W. Main Street, Sodus, on Saturday, December 31, 2022, from 12noon-2pm. A celebration of Cal’s life will follow in the sanctuary at 2pm. Following the service, friends are invited to join the family for a reception in the church’s Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a trust fund for his children through Reliant Credit Union in Sodus. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.