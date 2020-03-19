Wickman, Sandra Lynn

SODUS CENTER: Age 65, passed away after an 8-year courageous battle with cancer on March 19th, 2020 at Rochester General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her son, Stephen Jr. in 2014; parents, Edward Sr. and Evelyn Salter; siblings, Linda Batchelder and Edward Salter Jr.; brother-in-law, Lloyd (Hank) Kuehl. Sandy is survived by her husband of 47 years, Stephen Sr.; children, Cal (Erica) Wickman of Sodus, Amanda (Mark) Bushart of Ontario; grandchildren, Ayden Wickman, Noah Wickman, Tyra Bushart, Aubre Wickman, Alecia Wickman, Maci Bushart, Chloe Wickman, Patience Wickman, Callie Wickman; siblings, Danny (Yvonne) Salter of Wolcott, Luann Bellinger of Marion; sister-in-laws, Grace (Kenneth) Martin of Webster, Tracy (Vinkie) Sabansky of Wolcott, Rosemary Kuehl of SC, Margaret (Stephen) DeJohn of Newark, Heather (Tim) Halligan of Greece, Sue Nash of Seneca Falls; brother-in-law, Brian (Jean) Kuehl of Sodus Pt.; many nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends. Family was the most important thing to Sandy. She loved her children and her grandchildren very much. It didn’t matter if they were outside flying kites or getting together for the Holidays, she found comfort and joy when being able to do anything with her family. Sandy also had a Yorkie Poo dog named Rosco that she adored. Sandy worked at Xerox from 1988 until 2017, where she officially retired in 2019 due to health issues. Due to recent health concerns with COVID-19, there will not be any services at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to: Lipson Cancer Center Institute, 100 Kings Highway South, Suite 2300, Rochester, NY 14617 or Sodus Center Fire Department, 5521 Main St, Sodus Center, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.