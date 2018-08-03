Wiedrick, Howard C. “Red”

MACEDON: Red passed away on July 27, 2018 at age 87. He was born in Lyons, NY to the late Howard and Leona Wiedrick. Family and friends may gather for calling hours from 10 AM – 1 PM on Saturday (August 4) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Interment in Macedon Village Cemetery. Contributions in Red’s memory may be directed to Lifetime Care Hospice, 3111 S. Winton Rd., Rochester, NY 14523 or Pine of Peace, 2378 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit murphyfuneralservices.com.