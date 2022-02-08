Wiegand, Debra Lee (Hofmann)

LYONS: Debra was born on July 1, 1953, in Rochester and passed away on February 4, 2022, following a lengthy and hard-fought illness surrounded by her family.

Debra is survived by her loving husband of forty-nine years, Bruce Wiegand; daughter, Rachel (Michael) Rush; son, Eric (Junko) Wiegand; she was blessed with six grandchildren Rhiley Miller, Miles Rush, Abigail Rush, Sakurako Wiegand, Mai Wiegand and Zachary Wiegand; mother, Barbara Clark Malone and step-father, Sam Malone; brothers Douglas (Jennifer) Hofmann and Craig Hofmann.

Debra is predeceased by her father, Richard Hofmann.

Debra was passionate about her life fulfilling interests like quilting, gardening, art, and the joy of reading. Over the last fifteen years, she developed a passion for genealogy and was prolific in documenting family history. She was an officer on the first committee of the Wayne County Genealogical Society. Her love of family never wavered, and she will be greatly missed.

In honor of Debra’s wishes there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489 in Debra’s memory.

