Wiemann, Lois Ann

August 13, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

NEWARK: Lois Ann Wiemann, 87, passed away on Monday, July 28, 2025, at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will  be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday, August 23, 2025,  at St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main Street, Newark, NY.

Lois was born in Bronx, NY on April 28, 1938 the daughter of the late Walter and Beatrice Kelly Kolb.  She retired from American Greetings where she was a merchandiser.    

Lois  raised goats, was a member of the Red Hat Society, American Dairy Association and volunteered at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. As an active member of the church she volunteered with RCIA, Rosary Alter Society, and participated in Cursia.

Lois Ann is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Ronald) DeRue; three sons, Robert (Maribel) Wiemann, Jr., John (Sherry) Wiemann, David (Brenda) Wiemann; ten grandchildren; six great grandchildren;  six siblings.  She is predeceased by  her husband, Robert Wiemann; and four siblings.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

