Wigfield, Catherine J.

NORTH ROSE: Catherine J. Wigfield, 91, of North Rose went home to be with the Lord, Monday, February 20, 2023, surrounded by her children. She was born in Rose, May 1, 1931. In her lifetime she worked for the Lyons National Bank and Wayne County STOP DWI.

She was predeceased by her parents, Russell and Sylvia (Monteith) Little, special grandparents, Inez and Earl Hilts, special aunt, Mary Monteith,

son, Ronnie Lee Wigfield, brother, James Little, husband of 71 years and love of her life, Raymond Wigfield.

Survived by her son, Richard (Vicki) Wigfield, daughter, Joyce (Steve) Hile, grandsons, Dennis (Brandi Miller) Wigfield, Paul Hile, sister in law,

Ruth Lake, brother-in-law, Lee (Sherry) Wigfield, nephew, Rick (June) Little and family, nephew, Jeff (Nicole) Wigfield and their girls. She married the love of her life, Raymond, April 28, 1951, and started their family in 1954. Catherine’s passion was her family and playing the piano and organ for her church for many years. She had a deep love for the Lord and her family. She will surely be missed by her family and friends.

Calling hours will be Sunday, February 26, from 12-2 with a funeral service at 2 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, a private burial to follow at Huron Evergreen Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in Catherine’s name they may do so to the North Rose Fire Department, 5070 N Huron St., North Rose, NY 14516, the Rose Free Methodist Church, 10677 Wolcott Road, Rose, NY 14542, or the Kid Central CNY Preschool, 7463 Buckley Road, N. Syracuse, NY 13212.

